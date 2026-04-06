BJP's Unwavering Love for the Northeast: Celebrating 47 Years
Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh praised the BJP for its commitment to the northeast during its 47th Foundation Day. He reminisced about Vajpayee's contributions and highlighted Modi's policies like the Act East Policy. Singh acknowledged Amit Shah's support in Manipur's development.
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On Monday, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh emphasized the BJP's dedication to the northeastern region during the 47th Foundation Day. Attending celebrations in Noney district, Singh recollected the establishment of the DONER ministry by former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, aimed at boosting northeastern development.
Singh highlighted the pivotal role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assured the preservation of Manipur's territorial integrity in Parliament. The Chief Minister also credited Modi for the Act East Policy, a strategic initiative designed to open trans-Asian highways connecting to South East Asian countries.
Expressing gratitude towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Singh acknowledged the minister's commitment to assisting in the development of Manipur. Earlier, Singh, alongside BJP state president A Sharda Devi, commemorated the occasion by hoisting the party flag and paying respects to BJP founders at Longmai Common Ground in Noney town.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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