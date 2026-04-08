TMC's Heated Exchange with EC: Claims and Controversies Unfold
A meeting between the Trinamool Congress and the Election Commission ended on a discordant note. TMC accused the CEC of disrespect, while EC alleged misconduct from TMC's side. Both parties exchanged charged words, and assurances on fair elections in West Bengal were promised amidst the contentious dialogue.
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A recent confrontation between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation and the Election Commission has sparked controversy, with TMC accusing the commission of disrespect following a terse meeting.
Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien conveyed the party's dissatisfaction, citing an alleged comment from the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, instructing them to "get lost." This came after the TMC delegation presented letters from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and highlighted instances of purported bias towards the BJP.
EC sources, however, rebutted the allegations, alleging that TMC members engaged in disruptive behavior during the meeting. The commission pledged to ensure free and fair elections in West Bengal, promising an environment devoid of fear and intimidation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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