TMC's Heated Exchange with EC: Claims and Controversies Unfold

A recent confrontation between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation and the Election Commission has sparked controversy, with TMC accusing the commission of disrespect following a terse meeting.

Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien conveyed the party's dissatisfaction, citing an alleged comment from the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, instructing them to "get lost." This came after the TMC delegation presented letters from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and highlighted instances of purported bias towards the BJP.

EC sources, however, rebutted the allegations, alleging that TMC members engaged in disruptive behavior during the meeting. The commission pledged to ensure free and fair elections in West Bengal, promising an environment devoid of fear and intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)