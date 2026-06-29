Tear Gas and Tensions: The Constitutional Clash in Senegal

Senegalese Police Fired Tear Gas On Monday To Disperse Protesters Outside Parliament As Lawmakers Debated A Constitutional Amendment That Would Expand Parliamentary Powers And Reduce Those Of The President

On Monday, Senegalese police resorted to firing tear gas to disperse demonstrators gathered outside parliament. The protest erupted as lawmakers debated a contentious constitutional amendment aimed at enhancing parliamentary authority while curtailing presidential powers.

Critics of the proposal argue that such a shift could destabilize the delicate balance of power within the government. This potential disruption has fueled public discontent, leading to heightened tensions in the capital.

The protest underscores the country's growing concerns about governance and the equitable distribution of political power, as stakeholders grapple with the implications of the proposed constitutional changes.