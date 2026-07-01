Political Maelstrom Over Ram Mandir Donations Heats Up

In a fresh turn of events, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has publicly accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in the alleged embezzlement of donations for the Ram Mandir project in Ayodhya. Raut's statements back UP Congress chief Ajay Rai's allegations, who claimed arrest prior to his temple visit. Speaking to ANI, Raut defended Rai's actions, emphasizing his right to question the government's transparency and accountability. According to Raut, significant amounts of money were misappropriated, prompting questions about the BJP's role.

The controversy surrounding the Ram Mandir donations has intensified political tensions across Uttar Pradesh. On June 25, an FIR was filed to address the claims of financial misconduct linked to the Ram Temple donations. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) overseeing the case has been granted an additional 15 days to expand their inquiry. This extension aims to ensure an exhaustive investigation that spares no detail or individual involved.

The scandal took another twist when key figures from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, including General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, resigned to take moral responsibility for the alleged financial breaches. Rai's statement was recorded by the police as part of the ongoing investigation, with other trust officials expected to provide testimony if deemed necessary. Meanwhile, Ajay Rai alleged he faced police harassment while attempting to visit the sacred site, escalating the political discord between the BJP and opposing parties over the temple's financial governance.