Sachin Ahir's Political Shift: New Journey in Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Sachin Ahir transitions from the Shiv Sena (UBT) to Eknath Shinde's faction, committing to his new role within the party. He aims to bridge societal divides as he files for Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson. This move marks a significant blow to Uddhav Thackeray's faction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 20:57 IST
Sachin Ahir's Political Shift: New Journey in Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena
Former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Sachin Ahir has officially transitioned from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, promising to 'honestly shoulder' his new responsibilities. Expressing his dedication, Ahir emphasized his commitment to serving all societal segments within the party framework.

Ahir's move is marked by his nomination for the Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, supported by significant political figures including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The development underscores a crucial moment in Maharashtra's political landscape, as Ahir joins Eknath Shinde's faction.

Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat highlighted the move as significant, suggesting it further destabilizes Uddhav Thackeray's influence. The induction of six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs into Shinde's camp follows this development, reflecting ongoing shifts in the state's political dynamics.

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