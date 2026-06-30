Maharashtra Politics: Sachin Ahir's Nomination Sparks Shifts Within Shiv Sena
In a significant political maneuver, Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir has been nominated for Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, backed by the Eknath Shinde-led faction. The move is seen as another blow to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena as more party members shift allegiance.
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Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat announced Tuesday that the Mahayuti alliance has nominated Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir for Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. This move signifies a major political shift and poses a challenge to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).
After Ahir filed his nomination, Shirsat expressed satisfaction in the presence of key political figures such as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The intrigue surrounded who would be nominated, but it was Eknath Shinde who executed another strategic move against UBT, putting forth Sachin Ahir's candidacy.
Shirsat lauded Ahir's extensive political career and strong backing in Mumbai's Worli constituency, emphasizing that this decision resonates with Shiv Sena's core sentiments. Allegations suggest more UBT leaders might soon transition to the Shinde-led faction, intensifying the intra-party dynamics.
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