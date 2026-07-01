Kejriwal Slams BJP Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Scam

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, criticized the BJP for alleged misuse of donations at the Ram Janambhoomi Temple. He called for government change to punish the 'donation thieves', questioned Amit Shah's commitment to Lord Ram, and asserted AAP's genuine Sanatan values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 13:33 IST
Kejriwal Slams BJP Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Scam
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a press conference on Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, accusing them of embezzling donations meant for the Ram Janambhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Kejriwal urged devotees seeking justice against 'donation thieves' to vote for a governmental change, expressing disappointment over current administrations' lack of punitive action.

Kejriwal criticized BJP leaders, claiming they exploited Lord Ram's name without revering him as a deity. He highlighted AAP's commitment to Sanatan values through initiatives like free pilgrimages and temple constructions. Kejriwal also challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah, noting his absence from the temple since its consecration, despite frequently invoking its name for political gain.

The AAP leader further questioned Amit Shah's sincerity, urging him to personally visit the Ram Temple. His comments followed a court decision in Ayodhya, where suspects of the alleged donation scandal were remanded in custody amidst ongoing investigations into financial mismanagement at the sacred site.

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