Kejriwal Slams BJP Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Scam

In a press conference on Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, accusing them of embezzling donations meant for the Ram Janambhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Kejriwal urged devotees seeking justice against 'donation thieves' to vote for a governmental change, expressing disappointment over current administrations' lack of punitive action.

Kejriwal criticized BJP leaders, claiming they exploited Lord Ram's name without revering him as a deity. He highlighted AAP's commitment to Sanatan values through initiatives like free pilgrimages and temple constructions. Kejriwal also challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah, noting his absence from the temple since its consecration, despite frequently invoking its name for political gain.

The AAP leader further questioned Amit Shah's sincerity, urging him to personally visit the Ram Temple. His comments followed a court decision in Ayodhya, where suspects of the alleged donation scandal were remanded in custody amidst ongoing investigations into financial mismanagement at the sacred site.