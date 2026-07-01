Demographic Panel to Begin State Visits, Briefs Amit Shah

The High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes has briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on its plan to begin visits to states and Union Territories as part of its nationwide assessment of demographic changes linked to illegal immigration and other abnormal factors. During a courtesy meeting with Amit Shah in New Delhi, the committee informed the Home Minister that it would visit various states and Union Territories to collect first-hand information from state governments and local administrations. It also plans to interact with different ministries of the Central Government to gather feedback on issues related to demographic changes. To make these visits more productive, the committee has prepared a detailed questionnaire that will be shared with states and Union Territories in advance. The responses are expected to help guide discussions and provide a clearer understanding of regional concerns.

Amit Shah assures full support for committee's work

Appreciating the committee's strategy, Amit Shah directed the Union Home Secretary to extend all necessary assistance for its day-to-day functioning and during its field visits. He also urged the panel to complete its work and submit its recommendations at the earliest. The committee has been tasked with conducting a scientific assessment of demographic changes and examining the factors contributing to them before suggesting suitable policy measures.

Panel formed under Demography Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the "High-powered Demography Mission" on August 15, 2025. Following this announcement, the Government of India constituted the High-Level Committee to study demographic changes arising from illegal immigration and other abnormal reasons and recommend policy, legislative and administrative responses.

The committee is chaired by retired Justice Prakash Prabhakar Navlekar. Its members include the Census Commissioner, former IAS officer Durga Shankar Mishra, former IPS officer Balaji Srivastava and Dr. Shamika Ravi, a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC).