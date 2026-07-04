Turmoil in TMC: Bhattacharya's Resignation Sparks Political Drama

In the midst of political upheaval, Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee declared that the party's resilience is unshaken despite Chandrima Bhattacharya's resignation. Addressing reporters, Banerjee asserted that individual resignations don't erode the party's strength, emphasizing Mamata Banerjee's leadership as a pillar maintaining member loyalty.

Chandrima Bhattacharya resigned from all party positions after Mamata Banerjee took over as the state unit's head. This followed allegations from Mamata accusing Bhattacharya of handing Trinamool Bhavan over to the Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebel faction, a claim that deeply affected Bhattacharya, as conveyed to ANI.

As political tension mounts, dramatic developments unfolded in West Bengal, with the TMC state office being locked amid rumors of a rebel faction takeover. Kunal Ghosh criticized Bhattacharya's alleged arrogance, attributing it to her previous ministerial influences under Mamata Banerjee's administration.