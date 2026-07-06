By-Elections Called in Bihar, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially announced the conduct of by-elections in three crucial assembly constituencies located in Bihar, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. These elections, slated for July 30, will address vacancies in the 182-Bankipur constituency in Bihar, the 145-Manjalpur constituency in Gujarat, and the 22-Datia constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the ECI's detailed schedule, the nomination process is set to kickstart the electoral proceedings, with July 13 marked as the final date for submission. Scrutinization of the submissions will take place on July 14, while candidates will have until July 16 to withdraw from the race. Voting will occur from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM on July 30, and the entire election process must conclude by August 4, 2026.

The Bankipur seat in Bihar remains vacant following the resignation of Nitin Nabin on March 30, 2026. In Gujarat, the Manjalpur seat needs filling after the unfortunate passing of Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel on June 2, 2026. Meanwhile, the Datia constituency in Madhya Pradesh is vacant due to the disqualification of Rajendra Bharti, effective April 2, 2026, under legal provisions. This announcement has been disseminated through state gazettes, ensuring public awareness.