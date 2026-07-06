Temple Trust Convenes Amidst Financial Scandal in Ayodhya

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust convened in Ayodhya to address alleged financial irregularities involving temple donations. Trust President Nritya Gopal Das expressed confidence in political leaders while urging depoliticization. Top members, including those who recently resigned, attended amidst calls for a CBI probe by opposition and a pending High Court hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 16:28 IST
Temple Trust Convenes Amidst Financial Scandal in Ayodhya
A crucial meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust commenced in Ayodhya on July 6, 2026 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust held a crucial meeting on Monday in Ayodhya to address allegations of financial irregularities concerning temple donations. The Trust, led by President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, gathered to discuss these serious accusations amidst a growing controversy.

Amid these tensions, Das expressed his distress over the alleged misappropriation but voiced his faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, cautioning against politicization of the issue. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad participated through video conferencing, highlighting the importance of the meeting.

The convergence comes following resignation offers by General Secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra, amid calls for accountability over the accusations. This situation has sparked a political clash, with opposition parties demanding a CBI investigation while BJP leaders argue that their faith is under attack. Concurrently, the Allahabad High Court plans to hear a public interest litigation demanding a probe into the matter.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026