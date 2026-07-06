Temple Trust Convenes Amidst Financial Scandal in Ayodhya

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust held a crucial meeting on Monday in Ayodhya to address allegations of financial irregularities concerning temple donations. The Trust, led by President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, gathered to discuss these serious accusations amidst a growing controversy.

Amid these tensions, Das expressed his distress over the alleged misappropriation but voiced his faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, cautioning against politicization of the issue. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad participated through video conferencing, highlighting the importance of the meeting.

The convergence comes following resignation offers by General Secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra, amid calls for accountability over the accusations. This situation has sparked a political clash, with opposition parties demanding a CBI investigation while BJP leaders argue that their faith is under attack. Concurrently, the Allahabad High Court plans to hear a public interest litigation demanding a probe into the matter.