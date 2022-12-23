Left Menu

White tiger cub death at Delhi zoo: IVRI report rules out infection; officials suspect genetic problem

A white tiger cub that died at the Delhi zoo on Sunday did not show any sign of infection or common diseases, according to officials.This suggests that the cub died from genetic problems associated with inbreeding, an official told PTI on Thursday on the condition of anonymity.A report received from the India Veterinary Research Institute IVRI in Bareilly has ruled out infection and common diseases, another official said.Seven-year-old tigress Sita had given birth to three cubs -- two males and a female -- on August 24.

23-12-2022
A white tiger cub that died at the Delhi zoo on Sunday did not show any sign of infection or common diseases, according to officials.

This suggests that the cub died from genetic problems associated with inbreeding, an official told PTI on Thursday on the condition of anonymity.

A report received from the India Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly has ruled out infection and common diseases, another official said.

Seven-year-old tigress Sita had given birth to three cubs -- two males and a female -- on August 24. One of the male cubs died on Sunday. Zoo officials said the cub was limping on its rear legs. The two other cubs are also showing similar symptoms.

An official explained that white tigers are not a species but a result of a genetic mutation. They are produced when two Bengal tigers having rare recessive forms of a gene, called alleles, breed.

To maintain a population of white tigers, captive tigers with regressive alleles are inbred over multiple generations, which often results in genetic problems, he said.

Neonatal mortality among white tigers is high due to inbreeding, the official pointed out.

