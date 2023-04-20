DDA conducts draw of lots for JJ dwellers of Jailorwala Bagh

The DDA has conducted a draw of lots for 1,093 households for rehabilitation of dwellers of a JJ cluster at Jailorwala Bagh area here, as part of in situ rehabilitation project, officials said on Thursday.

The draw was conducted on Wednesday, a senior official said.

''The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) conducted a draw of lots for 1,093 households for rehabilitation of JJ dwellers of Jailorwala Bagh, Ashok Vihar as part of in situ rehabilitation project,'' the urban body said.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide housing for all, in situ, slum rehabilitation of 376 Jhuggi Jhopri clusters is being undertaken by the DDA, it said.

The objective of the rehabilitation project is to provide a better and healthy living environment to the residents of JJ clusters, with proper amenities and facilities, officials said.

At the Jailorwala Bagh site, 1,675 EWS flats of 400 sqft (424.1 sqft, including circulation area) are likely to be ready for possession by July 31. The total cost of construction incurred by DDA on the project is Rs 421.81 crore, it said in a statement.

The eligible families will have to pay Rs 1.71 lakh (Rs 1,41,000 as a beneficiary contribution of the flat + Rs 30,000 as a maintenance charge for five years).

The DDA shall be subsidising each flat by an amount of approximately Rs 24 lakh, the urban body said.

Each flat comprises two rooms, a kitchen, a bathroom, a toilet and a balcony with all the civic amenities with a covered area of 400 sqft (424.1 sqft, including circulation area).

The construction of the flats has been done using the latest MIVAN technology where all components of the buildings are made of concrete, it said.

In each tower, there is an open recreational space on the eighth floor. There are community facilities in Tower C like community halls, four shops, Anganwadi, a classroom, a doctor's clinic, children's daycare centre. There is a provision of lifts in each tower, officials said.

A basement area measuring 11,024 sqm has been constructed for parking. In addition, there is a provision for surface parking, they said.

Ample green spaces measuring 9257.70 sqm have been provided within the project site. There is a provision for STP which is based on MBBR (moving bed biofilm reactor) technology, the statement said.

There is a triple water supply system; potable water shall be provided by the Delhi Jal Board. Non-potable water requirements shall be met by treated underground water and treated water from Sewage Treatment Plant, it added.

The site is fenced with a boundary wall for the safety and security of residents. This is the second in situ rehabilitation project of the DDA.

In November 2022, the prime minister inaugurated 3,024 newly-constructed EWS flats at Kalkaji, Delhi built for rehabilitating slum dwellers under the in situ slum rehabilitation project, and handed over keys, ceremonially to various eligible beneficiaries of the Bhoomiheen Camp project.

