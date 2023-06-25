Rains lash many parts of Haryana, Punjab

Many parts of Haryana and Punjab received rains, leading to a drop in the minimum temperature, the weather department said on Sunday.

In the past 24-hours ending at 8:30 am Sunday, Ambala, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Gurugram, Kurukshetra and Mohali received rains, according to a report of the MeT office.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, also received light rains.

The average minimum temperature in Haryana and Punjab dropped following the rains.

