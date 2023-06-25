Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-06-2023 12:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 12:32 IST
Rains lash many parts of Haryana, Punjab
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Many parts of Haryana and Punjab received rains, leading to a drop in the minimum temperature, the weather department said on Sunday.

In the past 24-hours ending at 8:30 am Sunday, Ambala, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Gurugram, Kurukshetra and Mohali received rains, according to a report of the MeT office.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, also received light rains.

The average minimum temperature in Haryana and Punjab dropped following the rains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

