Rocket Strikes and Retaliation: Escalating Tensions in Middle East

In a recent escalation of hostilities, Hezbollah has launched rockets at Haifa, Israel's third-largest city, resulting in injuries and property damage. Israeli authorities reported early on Monday that ten individuals were injured in the country's northern region as a result of the attack.

The Israeli military quickly responded, carrying out airstrikes on Hezbollah-related targets in Beirut and across southern Lebanon. These strikes targeted Hezbollah's Intelligence Headquarters and weapons storage facilities, causing alleged secondary explosions, which point to the presence of stored weaponry.

The situation remains tense as Israel accuses Hezbollah of endangering civilians by embedding military structures within populated areas. This development increases the risk to the civilian population, complicating the region's security landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)