Cuttack's Smart City Vision: Odisha CM's Commitment

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced ambitious plans for turning Cuttack into a smart city. The declaration came during his Saturday visit to various Durga Puja pandals, a tradition dating back to 1510 in the historic millennium city.

Majhi praised Cuttack for its grand Dussehra celebrations and commended the city's spirit of brotherhood. He thanked the puja committees for ensuring the festivities were peaceful and highlighted the support of the public and party leaders for the BJP-led government.

He reassured citizens of his intent to review suggestions for the smart city project, emphasizing that the double-engine government in Odisha, supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to Cuttack's development.

