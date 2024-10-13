Southwest Monsoon Retreats from Odisha: A Weather Update

The southwest monsoon has retreated from 20 out of the 30 districts in Odisha, according to the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, as reported on Sunday. The center forecasts a complete withdrawal from the remaining districts within the next two days.

Weather scientist Umashankar Das of the Centre highlighted that the monsoon has entirely withdrawn from key districts including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, and Bhadrak, among others. Additionally, significant withdrawal has occurred in districts such as Bolangir and Kandhamal.

The monsoon initially entered the state on June 8, four days ahead of schedule. Conditions indicate a favorable scenario for further withdrawal across the state within the next two days, the Centre noted.

