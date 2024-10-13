Left Menu

Southwest Monsoon Retreats from Odisha: A Weather Update

The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from 20 of Odisha's 30 districts, with expectations of complete withdrawal within two days. It initially entered the state on June 8, four days earlier than scheduled. Weather conditions are becoming favorable for the monsoon's full retreat statewide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-10-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:42 IST
Southwest Monsoon Retreats from Odisha: A Weather Update
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The southwest monsoon has retreated from 20 out of the 30 districts in Odisha, according to the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, as reported on Sunday. The center forecasts a complete withdrawal from the remaining districts within the next two days.

Weather scientist Umashankar Das of the Centre highlighted that the monsoon has entirely withdrawn from key districts including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, and Bhadrak, among others. Additionally, significant withdrawal has occurred in districts such as Bolangir and Kandhamal.

The monsoon initially entered the state on June 8, four days ahead of schedule. Conditions indicate a favorable scenario for further withdrawal across the state within the next two days, the Centre noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024