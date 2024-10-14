Prakash Group: Revolutionizing Urban Living in India

The Prakash Group of Companies, spearheaded by founder Binay Prakash, is making remarkable progress in revamping India's real estate sector. The group's focus on innovation, luxury, and sustainability is leading to new urban landscapes in Tier 1 and 2 cities.

Pristine Paradise in Ranchi stands out as a landmark project, strategically positioned in the Kanke Road area. This 14-storey residential tower offers elegant 3-4 BHK apartments, duplexes, and penthouses with magnificent views of Kanke Dam. It exemplifies the group's commitment to blending elegance with smart design.

Meanwhile, River Paradise on Booty Road in Ranchi offers an idyllic mix of nature and urban convenience. This project, spanning over 6 acres near the Jumar River, emphasizes green living with its 2-4 BHK flats and bungalows, appealing to those seeking modern comfort alongside natural serenity.

In Jaipur, the Prakash Group's Capital Galleria is now the city's largest high-street commercial market, boasting over 12 lakh sq. ft. It promises to become a prime hub for shopping, entertainment, and leisure, enhancing the group's reputation for crafting dynamic urban spaces.

The group's extensive portfolio includes strategically located land assets, setting a strong foundation for future expansion. As the Prakash Group continues with projects like Ganesh Apartment and River Paradise Phase II, it is clear that they are constructing more than just properties; they are forging the future of urban India.

