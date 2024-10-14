Left Menu

Prakash Group: Revolutionizing Urban Living in India

The Prakash Group of Companies, under Binay Prakash, is transforming real estate in India with a focus on innovation and sustainability. Their projects, such as Pristine Paradise and River Paradise, blend luxury with green living, reshaping urban spaces in Tier 1 & 2 cities and setting new standards for modern living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 14-10-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 11:38 IST
Prakash Group: Revolutionizing Urban Living in India
  • Country:
  • United States

The Prakash Group of Companies, spearheaded by founder Binay Prakash, is making remarkable progress in revamping India's real estate sector. The group's focus on innovation, luxury, and sustainability is leading to new urban landscapes in Tier 1 and 2 cities.

Pristine Paradise in Ranchi stands out as a landmark project, strategically positioned in the Kanke Road area. This 14-storey residential tower offers elegant 3-4 BHK apartments, duplexes, and penthouses with magnificent views of Kanke Dam. It exemplifies the group's commitment to blending elegance with smart design.

Meanwhile, River Paradise on Booty Road in Ranchi offers an idyllic mix of nature and urban convenience. This project, spanning over 6 acres near the Jumar River, emphasizes green living with its 2-4 BHK flats and bungalows, appealing to those seeking modern comfort alongside natural serenity.

In Jaipur, the Prakash Group's Capital Galleria is now the city's largest high-street commercial market, boasting over 12 lakh sq. ft. It promises to become a prime hub for shopping, entertainment, and leisure, enhancing the group's reputation for crafting dynamic urban spaces.

The group's extensive portfolio includes strategically located land assets, setting a strong foundation for future expansion. As the Prakash Group continues with projects like Ganesh Apartment and River Paradise Phase II, it is clear that they are constructing more than just properties; they are forging the future of urban India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024