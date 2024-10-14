Odisha Leads the Way in National Water Awards 2023

Odisha has been named the top winner in the 5th National Water Awards 2023, the Ministry of Jal Shakti announced. The state was honored for its remarkable contributions to water conservation, including constructing over 53,000 water conservation structures and transforming irrigated land to benefit 87,000 farmers.

Uttar Pradesh secured the second spot with its notable achievements in the Jal Jeevan Mission, providing tap water connections to 17,900 villages and constructing 133 sewage treatment plants. Meanwhile, Gujarat achieved joint third place, recognized for its innovative intra-basin water transfer projects and 100% tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The awards ceremony, presided over by President Droupadi Murmu, acknowledges outstanding initiatives across India in water management, wastewater treatment, and afforestation, promoting sustainable practices and community participation.

