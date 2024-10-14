Left Menu

Odisha Leads the Way in National Water Awards 2023

Odisha emerged victorious in the 5th National Water Awards 2023, with impressive achievements in water conservation and management. Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat also received accolades for their contribution to water sustainability. The awards honor efforts across various categories, highlighting significant strides in afforestation, rainwater harvesting, and wastewater management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha has been named the top winner in the 5th National Water Awards 2023, the Ministry of Jal Shakti announced. The state was honored for its remarkable contributions to water conservation, including constructing over 53,000 water conservation structures and transforming irrigated land to benefit 87,000 farmers.

Uttar Pradesh secured the second spot with its notable achievements in the Jal Jeevan Mission, providing tap water connections to 17,900 villages and constructing 133 sewage treatment plants. Meanwhile, Gujarat achieved joint third place, recognized for its innovative intra-basin water transfer projects and 100% tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The awards ceremony, presided over by President Droupadi Murmu, acknowledges outstanding initiatives across India in water management, wastewater treatment, and afforestation, promoting sustainable practices and community participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

