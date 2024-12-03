Progress Boost on Siramtoli-Mecon Flyover in Ranchi

Chief Minister Hemant Soren inspected the construction progress of the Siramtoli-Mecon flyover in Ranchi on Tuesday. The site visit included his wife, JMM MLA Kalpana Soren, and key officials from the Road Construction Department.

The CM highlighted ongoing efforts to expedite the project, noting significant advancements over the past two years. "We aim to finish well ahead of schedule, building on our past successes with the timely completion of other flyovers," Soren told reporters.

With the flyover spanning 2.34 kilometers, including a 132-meter stretch over a railway line, it represents a major infrastructure investment in the region at an estimated cost of Rs 340 crore. The inauguration of the long-awaited Kantatoli flyover earlier this month underscored the government's commitment to alleviating urban traffic congestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)