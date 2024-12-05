Himachal Braces for Rare December Snow and Rains
The Meteorological station predicts rains and snowfall for Himachal Pradesh, starting December 7 and peaking on December 8, due to a western disturbance. Thunderstorms are expected in many districts, with possible traffic and service disruptions. The region has faced a significant post-monsoon rain deficit.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh is set to experience a rare weather phenomenon this December as the Meteorological station has forecasted rains and snowfall. These conditions are expected to commence on the night of December 7 and will peak on December 8, fueled by an active western disturbance.
A yellow warning has been issued for potential thunderstorms and lightning in districts such as Una, Hamirpur, and Shimla, among others. Residents should brace for possible disruptions in essential services and transportation, especially in higher altitudes where snowfall is likely.
The state has already recorded a 98 percent deficit in post-monsoon rainfall from October to early December, adding urgency to the upcoming weather events. Extreme temperatures have been noted, with Tabo hitting minus 10.6 degrees and Una soaring to 27.4 degrees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
MMTC-PAMP Honored at Forbes India DGEMS 2024 for Transforming Precious Metals Industry
Delhi Metro Joins Hands with ASI: A Seamless Journey through History and Modernity
Delhi Metro and ASI Join Forces: Unified Ticketing for Monuments and Metro
Mandatory School Closures as Delhi's Air Quality Plummets
Metro Line Disruption: Jahangirpuri to Samaypur Badli Closures Announced