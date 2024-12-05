Left Menu

Himachal Braces for Rare December Snow and Rains

The Meteorological station predicts rains and snowfall for Himachal Pradesh, starting December 7 and peaking on December 8, due to a western disturbance. Thunderstorms are expected in many districts, with possible traffic and service disruptions. The region has faced a significant post-monsoon rain deficit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:43 IST
Himachal Pradesh is set to experience a rare weather phenomenon this December as the Meteorological station has forecasted rains and snowfall. These conditions are expected to commence on the night of December 7 and will peak on December 8, fueled by an active western disturbance.

A yellow warning has been issued for potential thunderstorms and lightning in districts such as Una, Hamirpur, and Shimla, among others. Residents should brace for possible disruptions in essential services and transportation, especially in higher altitudes where snowfall is likely.

The state has already recorded a 98 percent deficit in post-monsoon rainfall from October to early December, adding urgency to the upcoming weather events. Extreme temperatures have been noted, with Tabo hitting minus 10.6 degrees and Una soaring to 27.4 degrees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

