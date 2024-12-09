Left Menu

Cloudy Skies and Showers Sweep Across Jharkhand

Jharkhand, including Ranchi, experienced cloudy weather and light showers on Monday. This change was due to a western disturbance and moisture from the Bay of Bengal, causing temperatures to rise. Officials predict clearer weather from Tuesday, though temperatures may drop by several degrees in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-12-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 11:36 IST
Cloudy Skies and Showers Sweep Across Jharkhand
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Parts of Jharkhand, including the state capital Ranchi, witnessed cloudy skies and intermittent light showers since Monday morning. This weather pattern emerged due to a circulation caused by a western disturbance and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, according to meteorological officials.

The inclement conditions resulted in a rise in the minimum temperature by 3-4 degrees Celsius. Ranchi recorded a minimum of 14.5 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees above the norm. Bokaro City was noted as the coldest area in the state at 10.1 degrees Celsius, and Jamshedpur marked 15.6 degrees Celsius.

Hazaribag experienced the highest rainfall at 11.8 mm in the past 24 hours, with Lohardaga and Namkum receiving 5.5 mm and 3.5 mm respectively. However, a slight drop in the maximum temperature is anticipated due to the continuing weather changes. Meteorologist Abhishek Anand forecasts a transition to clearer skies by Tuesday, with the possibility of light to moderate fog in the mornings and a notable decline in temperatures over the next three days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024