Cloudy Skies and Showers Sweep Across Jharkhand

Parts of Jharkhand, including the state capital Ranchi, witnessed cloudy skies and intermittent light showers since Monday morning. This weather pattern emerged due to a circulation caused by a western disturbance and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, according to meteorological officials.

The inclement conditions resulted in a rise in the minimum temperature by 3-4 degrees Celsius. Ranchi recorded a minimum of 14.5 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees above the norm. Bokaro City was noted as the coldest area in the state at 10.1 degrees Celsius, and Jamshedpur marked 15.6 degrees Celsius.

Hazaribag experienced the highest rainfall at 11.8 mm in the past 24 hours, with Lohardaga and Namkum receiving 5.5 mm and 3.5 mm respectively. However, a slight drop in the maximum temperature is anticipated due to the continuing weather changes. Meteorologist Abhishek Anand forecasts a transition to clearer skies by Tuesday, with the possibility of light to moderate fog in the mornings and a notable decline in temperatures over the next three days.

(With inputs from agencies.)