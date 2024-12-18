Left Menu

Tragic Quarry Accident Claims Life in Kudankulam

A 49-year-old man, Arun Kumar, tragically died in a quarry accident near Kudankulam when sand and stones unexpectedly fell on him. Fire and Rescue Department personnel retrieved his body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirunelveli | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:48 IST
A 49-year-old man has been pronounced dead following a tragic accident at a stone quarry near Kudankulam. The incident occurred on Wednesday, according to Fire and Rescue Department officials.

The victim, identified as Arun Kumar, met his untimely death when sand and stones suddenly slipped, burying him underneath. The mishap caught many by surprise, highlighting the potential hazards present in stone quarries.

Officials from the Fire Department arrived promptly at the site and successfully retrieved Arun Kumar's body, bringing some closure in the aftermath of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

