Tragic Quarry Accident Claims Life in Kudankulam

A 49-year-old man has been pronounced dead following a tragic accident at a stone quarry near Kudankulam. The incident occurred on Wednesday, according to Fire and Rescue Department officials.

The victim, identified as Arun Kumar, met his untimely death when sand and stones suddenly slipped, burying him underneath. The mishap caught many by surprise, highlighting the potential hazards present in stone quarries.

Officials from the Fire Department arrived promptly at the site and successfully retrieved Arun Kumar's body, bringing some closure in the aftermath of the accident.

