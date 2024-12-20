Left Menu

JalTara: Turning Drought to Destiny in Rural India

The JalTara Recharge Structures Project in Karnataka's drought-hit regions is revolutionizing water security for farmers. By constructing recharge pits, it boosts groundwater, enhances crop yields, and prevents soil erosion. This collaboration between The Art of Living Social Projects and Wipro aims to scale nationally, proving effective against drought and floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 13:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the drought-stricken fields of Karnataka's Kesaramadu Gram Panchayat, hope flows anew. The JalTara Recharge Structures Project, powered by The Art of Living Social Projects and Wipro, is transforming lives by addressing water scarcity in rural India. Over nine months, this initiative has rejuvenated over 500 acres, benefiting 154 farmers through the construction of 500 recharge pits.

The project's success is seen in improved groundwater levels, increased productivity, and substantial water availability. Environmentally, it reduces runoff and supports ground recharge. Inspired by this success, plans are underway to extend this model to other drought-prone regions across India.

JalTara combats drought and floods, replenishing groundwater during dry spells and preventing soil erosion during rains. Its efficient, adaptable design allows rapid deployment across diverse terrains, offering a scalable solution to India's water challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

