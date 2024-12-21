Blaze Erupts in Abandoned Shimla House
A multi-storey house in Shimla's Krishna Nagar area was destroyed by fire. Authorities reported no injuries as the building was empty at the time. The house, once owned by a businessman, was abandoned. Firefighters responded quickly to control the blaze, and the cause is under investigation.
A fire destroyed an abandoned multi-storey house in Shimla's Krishna Nagar area, officials announced. Thankfully, there were no injuries, as the building was unoccupied at the time of the incident.
Authorities stated that the house had belonged to a businessman, currently residing in Lower Bazaar, and had been deserted for a long period.
Local residents noticed the fire at around 6 p.m. and promptly alerted the fire department, which dispatched several water tenders to the scene. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.
