Blaze Erupts in Abandoned Shimla House

A fire destroyed an abandoned multi-storey house in Shimla's Krishna Nagar area, officials announced. Thankfully, there were no injuries, as the building was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

Authorities stated that the house had belonged to a businessman, currently residing in Lower Bazaar, and had been deserted for a long period.

Local residents noticed the fire at around 6 p.m. and promptly alerted the fire department, which dispatched several water tenders to the scene. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)