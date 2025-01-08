Bihar's Luxury Leap: New Five-Star Hotels in Patna
The Bihar government is kickstarting the construction of three five-star hotels in Patna to enhance tourism and industrial growth. The Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation is seeking developers through e-tenders under a public-private partnership model. The luxury hotels will focus on heritage preservation and economic growth.
The government of Bihar has launched an initiative to construct three new five-star hotels in Patna, aiming to accommodate the influx of tourists and foster the state's industrial landscape, according to an official announcement on Wednesday.
The Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation (BSTDC) has released e-tenders to identify developers for these hotels, with locations designated at Hotel Patliputra Ashok, Bankipore Bus Stand, and Sultan Palace under a public-private partnership (PPP) framework.
A cabinet approval on September 10, 2024, set the proposal in motion. Developers chosen via the tender process will secure 90-year lease rights, starting with a 60-year term extendable by another 30 years. The bid submission deadline is February 10 this year, with technical evaluations commencing the following day.
