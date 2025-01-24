Left Menu

Tragedy in Mananthavady: Outcry Over Tiger Attack

A 47-year-old woman named Radha was killed by a tiger at Priyadarshini Estate in Mananthavady, prompting protests by locals. Authorities have issued orders to capture or if needed, kill the tiger, while a hartal has been announced over government's failure to address wildlife conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:37 IST
Tragedy in Mananthavady: Outcry Over Tiger Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at Priyadarshini Estate, Mananthavady, a 47-year-old woman named Radha was killed by a tiger on Friday morning, igniting intense protests among locals. The tiger attack has raised serious concerns over wildlife management and safety in the area.

Authorities have responded swiftly with Chief Wildlife Warden Pramod G Krishnan issuing orders to capture the tiger or, if it poses further danger to human life, to shoot it in adherence to the National Tiger Conservation Authority's guidelines. Sub Divisional Magistrate, Misal Sagar Bharat, has enforced prohibitory orders to curb public gatherings, and camera traps along with Rapid Response Teams have been deployed to track the animal.

The local community, with support from political parties like the Congress, has criticized the government for failing to protect public safety, citing recurring wildlife attacks. The Kerala Forest Minister's prior claims of declining human-animal conflicts were questioned, and immediate solutions, including compensation and prevention measures, have been demanded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025