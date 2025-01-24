Tragedy in Mananthavady: Outcry Over Tiger Attack

In a tragic incident at Priyadarshini Estate, Mananthavady, a 47-year-old woman named Radha was killed by a tiger on Friday morning, igniting intense protests among locals. The tiger attack has raised serious concerns over wildlife management and safety in the area.

Authorities have responded swiftly with Chief Wildlife Warden Pramod G Krishnan issuing orders to capture the tiger or, if it poses further danger to human life, to shoot it in adherence to the National Tiger Conservation Authority's guidelines. Sub Divisional Magistrate, Misal Sagar Bharat, has enforced prohibitory orders to curb public gatherings, and camera traps along with Rapid Response Teams have been deployed to track the animal.

The local community, with support from political parties like the Congress, has criticized the government for failing to protect public safety, citing recurring wildlife attacks. The Kerala Forest Minister's prior claims of declining human-animal conflicts were questioned, and immediate solutions, including compensation and prevention measures, have been demanded.

(With inputs from agencies.)