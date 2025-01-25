Leopard Captured: Relief for Koodaranji Residents
A troublesome leopard that had plagued residents of Koodaranji was successfully trapped by wildlife officials. The cage was set following villagers' complaints, and the three-year-old big cat's capture ends weeks of tension, during which several domestic animals were attacked in Perumboola and Kooriyode.
In a notable development, a leopard that had been causing distress among the residents of Koodaranji has finally been captured by wildlife officials. The big cat was trapped in a cage strategically placed two weeks ago in response to multiple complaints from the villagers.
The leopard, estimated to be around three years old, was caught as it wandered into the inhabited area, adding to the relief of a community that had been on edge due to its frequent sightings.
Reports indicate that the leopard was responsible for the deaths of several domestic animals in the Perumboola and Kooriyode areas over recent weeks, intensifying local concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
