Left Menu

Leopard Captured: Relief for Koodaranji Residents

A troublesome leopard that had plagued residents of Koodaranji was successfully trapped by wildlife officials. The cage was set following villagers' complaints, and the three-year-old big cat's capture ends weeks of tension, during which several domestic animals were attacked in Perumboola and Kooriyode.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 25-01-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:46 IST
Leopard Captured: Relief for Koodaranji Residents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development, a leopard that had been causing distress among the residents of Koodaranji has finally been captured by wildlife officials. The big cat was trapped in a cage strategically placed two weeks ago in response to multiple complaints from the villagers.

The leopard, estimated to be around three years old, was caught as it wandered into the inhabited area, adding to the relief of a community that had been on edge due to its frequent sightings.

Reports indicate that the leopard was responsible for the deaths of several domestic animals in the Perumboola and Kooriyode areas over recent weeks, intensifying local concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025