Global Headlines: Leadership Challenges and International Shake-Ups

In a bold move, President Trump has threatened to revoke Harvard University's tax-exempt status following its refusal to comply with federal demands for academic program changes. This act is part of a larger administration stance against pro-Palestinian movements at U.S. universities, which erupted after last year's conflicts involving Gaza and Israel.

Amid scrutiny, Dan Caldwell, a top adviser within the U.S. Department of Defense, has been placed on administrative leave after a leak investigation at the Pentagon. This decision, which officials have revealed under anonymity, underscores the department's ongoing internal challenges.

The U.S. military is preparing to reduce its troop presence in Syria by 50%, focusing on strategic consolidation. With about 2,000 troops currently deployed to prevent Islamic State resurgence, this move represents a shift in American military priorities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)