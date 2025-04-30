Drone Swarms Devastate Ukrainian Cities: Kharkiv and Dnipro Under Siege

Swarms of Russian drones unleashed havoc on the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Dnipro on Tuesday night, resulting in at least one fatality and injuring over 38 individuals, according to officials.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest and a frequent drone target, endured significant damage with 16 strikes affecting civilian areas, including high-rise apartments, private homes, and medical facilities, as per regional governor Oleh Syniehubov. Meanwhile, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported 39 injuries.

In Dnipro, located in the southeast, drones caused fires, claimed one life, and damaged residential areas, reported Serhiy Lysak, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region. Both cities have remained targets of Russian aggression throughout the multi-year conflict. In contrast, last month's drone attacks in Dnipro left four dead and sparked fires in various establishments.

