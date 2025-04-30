Drone Swarms Devastate Ukrainian Cities: Kharkiv and Dnipro Under Siege
Russian drone swarms launched a mass attack on Kharkiv and Dnipro, resulting in one death and at least 38 injuries. The incursion hit residential and medical sites in Kharkiv, while Dnipro saw fires and infrastructure damage. These cities have been frequent targets in the ongoing conflict.
Swarms of Russian drones unleashed havoc on the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Dnipro on Tuesday night, resulting in at least one fatality and injuring over 38 individuals, according to officials.
The northeastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest and a frequent drone target, endured significant damage with 16 strikes affecting civilian areas, including high-rise apartments, private homes, and medical facilities, as per regional governor Oleh Syniehubov. Meanwhile, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported 39 injuries.
In Dnipro, located in the southeast, drones caused fires, claimed one life, and damaged residential areas, reported Serhiy Lysak, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region. Both cities have remained targets of Russian aggression throughout the multi-year conflict. In contrast, last month's drone attacks in Dnipro left four dead and sparked fires in various establishments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unraveling AI Alignment: Navigating Conflicting Human Values
Five Sentenced for Sabotage in Russia Amid Ukraine Conflict
A Looming Catastrophe: Conflict, Famine, and Disease Threaten Over 15 Million Children in Sudan
Systematic Use of Rape as a Weapon in Sudan's Conflict
North Korea in the Shadows: Unseen Forces in Russian-Ukrainian Conflict