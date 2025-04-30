Left Menu

Drone Swarms Devastate Ukrainian Cities: Kharkiv and Dnipro Under Siege

Russian drone swarms launched a mass attack on Kharkiv and Dnipro, resulting in one death and at least 38 injuries. The incursion hit residential and medical sites in Kharkiv, while Dnipro saw fires and infrastructure damage. These cities have been frequent targets in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 04:29 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 04:29 IST
Swarms of Russian drones unleashed havoc on the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Dnipro on Tuesday night, resulting in at least one fatality and injuring over 38 individuals, according to officials.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest and a frequent drone target, endured significant damage with 16 strikes affecting civilian areas, including high-rise apartments, private homes, and medical facilities, as per regional governor Oleh Syniehubov. Meanwhile, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported 39 injuries.

In Dnipro, located in the southeast, drones caused fires, claimed one life, and damaged residential areas, reported Serhiy Lysak, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region. Both cities have remained targets of Russian aggression throughout the multi-year conflict. In contrast, last month's drone attacks in Dnipro left four dead and sparked fires in various establishments.

