Haryana's Infrastructure Revolution: Assurance With Precision

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasizes the role of the Quality Assurance Authority in creating reliable infrastructure. The Authority aims to set standards across multiple sectors and has gained attention nationally. Saini launched a website during the Quality Assurance Conclave, highlighting the state's commitment to high-quality development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:33 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has outlined an ambitious vision for infrastructure quality in the state, highlighting the role of the Quality Assurance Authority during a conclave held in Panchkula on Friday.

Saini noted that the standard operating methods and procedures (SOMPs) developed by the Authority are not merely documents, but foundational elements aimed at sustaining quality in infrastructure and governance. The Authority celebrated its second anniversary, marking a milestone in its journey of ensuring quality in state projects.

The Chief Minister also launched the Authority's new website and praised its rapid achievements, emphasizing its influence as a model being studied by other states. Saini committed to prioritizing quality in all construction projects, embodying the conclave's theme of 'Strong, Sustainable, and Reliable Infrastructure.'

