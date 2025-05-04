Budget Shake-Up: NASA's Future Plans Face Major Changes

President Donald Trump's proposed budget for 2026 brings significant changes to NASA's funding, notably a $6 billion reduction that threatens key components of the moon mission. The cuts target the Space Launch System and Orion crew capsule, signaling a shift towards Mars exploration in line with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's priorities.

Under Trump's outline, these NASA projects could face termination after the Artemis program's third mission in 2027. This move could alter America's space exploration path, prioritizing Mars initiatives over lunar ambitions, a decision met with mixed reactions from industry insiders.

In other news, Chilean authorities quickly canceled tsunami warnings after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake off southern Chile. The quake prompted evacuations due to the tsunami threat, with the epicenter located 10 km deep in the Drake Passage. Fortunately, no lasting threat materialized, calming residents after initial concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)