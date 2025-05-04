Left Menu

Budget Shake-Up: NASA's Future Plans Face Major Changes

President Donald Trump's 2026 budget proposal includes a $6 billion cut for NASA, eliminating key projects such as the Space Launch System and Orion crew capsule. Instead, the focus shifts to Mars, aligning with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's agenda. Meanwhile, Chile canceled tsunami alerts following a major earthquake near Antarctica.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 10:27 IST
Budget Shake-Up: NASA's Future Plans Face Major Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's proposed budget for 2026 brings significant changes to NASA's funding, notably a $6 billion reduction that threatens key components of the moon mission. The cuts target the Space Launch System and Orion crew capsule, signaling a shift towards Mars exploration in line with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's priorities.

Under Trump's outline, these NASA projects could face termination after the Artemis program's third mission in 2027. This move could alter America's space exploration path, prioritizing Mars initiatives over lunar ambitions, a decision met with mixed reactions from industry insiders.

In other news, Chilean authorities quickly canceled tsunami warnings after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake off southern Chile. The quake prompted evacuations due to the tsunami threat, with the epicenter located 10 km deep in the Drake Passage. Fortunately, no lasting threat materialized, calming residents after initial concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025