Historic Early Monsoon Drenches Mumbai

The southwest monsoon has arrived in Mumbai earlier than usual, marking the earliest onset in 75 years. Typically, the monsoon hits the city by June 11, but this year it made its entrance on May 26. This unexpected arrival brought significant rainfall to several areas in Mumbai and Pune.

Mumbai witnessed an unprecedented weather event as the southwest monsoon arrived more than two weeks earlier than usual, marking its earliest onset in 75 years. According to India Meteorological Department scientist Sushma Nair, this year's arrival on May 26 has set a remarkable precedent.

Typically, the monsoon season begins in Mumbai around June 11; however, historical records show previous early arrivals on May 29 in the years 1956, 1962, and 1971. This year's early advent has brought substantial rainfall to the city.

Between 8.30 am and 11.30 am, various Mumbai localities experienced significant downpour, with Colaba receiving 105.2 mm and Santacruz 55 mm. Other areas like Bandra, Juhu Airport, Chembur, Vikhroli, Mahalaxmi, and Sion also recorded notable precipitation. The southwest monsoon's reach extended to Pune as well.

