Ranchi to House Jharkhand's First Science City

Jharkhand is set to establish its first Science City in Ranchi, transforming the current regional science center. Additionally, regional centers are proposed for Jamshedpur and Dhanbad, with plans for each district to have a science center. The project aims to boost scientific tourism and STEM education in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-10-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 15:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Jharkhand is on the verge of a significant leap in scientific advancement with the impending establishment of its first Science City in Ranchi. This development will transform the existing regional science center into a major hub for scientific tourism and innovation.

The state government aims to foster a culture of science and technology by proposing regional science centers in Jamshedpur and Dhanbad. According to Dr. Raj Shekhar Prasad of the Jharkhand Council on Science, Technology, and Innovation, the expansion plan includes developing science centers across all districts in the state.

The Ranchi Science City project is set to cover an additional 26 acres, with the support of the National Council of Science Museums. The state cabinet is reviewing the proposal, which hopes to secure central approval, with the goal of enhancing public engagement in science and technology.

