Modi to Boost Assam's Growth with Landmark Projects

Assam's Chief Minister invited Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate the new terminal at Guwahati's LGBI Airport and lay the foundation for the Namrup Ammonia-Urea complex. These projects are pivotal for boosting infrastructure and supporting agriculture in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal meeting, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration and foundation stone laying of major projects in the state.

The projects include the unveiling of Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport's new terminal and the foundation-laying of a Rs 10,601-crore Ammonia-Urea complex in Namrup, aimed at boosting Assam's infrastructure and industrial sector.

With these developments, Northeast India's connectivity and agriculture stand to benefit significantly, elevating Guwahati as a key aviation hub while ensuring a steady supply of fertilizers region-wide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

