Modi to Boost Assam's Growth with Landmark Projects

In a pivotal meeting, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration and foundation stone laying of major projects in the state.

The projects include the unveiling of Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport's new terminal and the foundation-laying of a Rs 10,601-crore Ammonia-Urea complex in Namrup, aimed at boosting Assam's infrastructure and industrial sector.

With these developments, Northeast India's connectivity and agriculture stand to benefit significantly, elevating Guwahati as a key aviation hub while ensuring a steady supply of fertilizers region-wide.

