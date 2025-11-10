City's living standards are reflected in reliability, quality of its public transport: TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said a city's living standards are reflected in the reliability and quality of its public transport.

Viewed in this aspect, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai) Ltd., was improving the amenities for safe travel and ensuring last mile connectivity, he indicated.

"Congratulations to @MtcChennai, which has been awarded as the city with the best public transport system in India, and to the honorable @sivasankar1ss, who is taking charge of the department and leading it," the Chief Minister said in a post on the social media platform 'X' lauding the state Transport Minister for his sustained efforts.

He wished the MTC, which is improving day by day with last mile connectivity, safe travel even at midnight, digital ticketing systems, low-floor electric buses, to continue to operate buses at regular intervals, knowing the needs of passengers.

MTC Chennai was conferred the national award for "City with the Best Public Transport System" at Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference 2025, Gurugram, Haryana, on November 9.

The award was presented by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, in the presence of Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, to Transport Minister S S Sivasankar, and Managing Director, MTC, T Prabhushankar.

The MTC Chennai, one of India's largest government-operated bus transport agencies, was selected for this national recognition in acknowledgment of its significant initiatives aimed at improving efficiency, accessibility, inclusiveness, and environmental sustainability in Chennai's public transport system.

Extensive route network with services on over 660 routes, covering Chennai and its suburban areas, launch of 'Vidiyal Payanam' enabling free bus travel for women, along with the dedicated school bus service scheme, under which exclusive buses with on-campus pick-up and drop facilities ensuring safe and reliable transport for school students, were some of the features, a release here said.

"Increased adoption of digital payments through Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) in all buses, enabling payments via National Common Mobility Card, UPI, and credit/debit cards, introduction of the Chennai One app, enabling a multimodal journey planner and allowing passengers to use a single ticket to travel across MTC buses, and Chennai Metro Rail, and Suburban Rail, were among the other highlights, it said.

