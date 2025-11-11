Left Menu

Maharashtra Leads in Water Conservation: Wins Top Honour at National Water Awards

Maharashtra has won the Best State award in the 6th National Water Awards for 2024, with Gujarat and Haryana following. Announced by Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil, the awards celebrate excellence in water management. President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards on November 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra has emerged as the leading state in water conservation by securing the top position in the 6th National Water Awards 2024. The awards were announced by Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil, recognizing significant achievements in water management across India.

In addition to Maharashtra's accolade, Gujarat and Haryana ranked second and third respectively. The awards were divided into 10 categories, spanning from Best State to Best Individual, among others, highlighting contributions in the water sector.

Winners, selected after rigorous evaluation, will receive citational hold acknowledgments, trophies, and cash prizes. President Droupadi Murmu is set to preside over the awards ceremony scheduled for November 18. Established in 2018, the awards support the government's 'Jal Samridh Bharat' campaign by promoting water conservation awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

