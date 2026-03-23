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Inferno Strikes Gul Plaza Again: Mystery Unfolds with Unconscious Man in Basement

A fire reignites at Karachi's Gul Plaza shopping center, where a man was found unconscious in the basement. The January blaze, claiming 80 lives, left the building sealed. This incident raises questions on how the man accessed the area, with suspicions he may have accidentally caused the fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:01 IST
Inferno Strikes Gul Plaza Again: Mystery Unfolds with Unconscious Man in Basement
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  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A fire has erupted once more at the Gul Plaza shopping centre in Karachi, Pakistan, as rescue crews discovered an unconscious man in the basement of the destroyed building. This comes after the plaza endured a massive fire in January that claimed at least 80 lives.

Fire officer Humayun Khan reported that they were informed about the fire in the secured building on Sunday evening. "It was a fire coming from the basement floor; it was threatening, and it took five fire engines to control and cool it down again," he stated.

The unidentified man, found by rescue teams Monday morning in a charred shop, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Police official Sarmad Bhatti suggested the man may have sought entry to scavenge items for sale, possibly starting the fire accidentally. Authorities are investigating how he breached the round-the-clock security post-January fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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