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Kerala Sizzles Under Unrelenting Heatwave

Kerala is experiencing a severe heatwave with temperatures soaring above seasonal norms. A three-day warning from the IMD alerts residents of escalating heat. Local laborers and tourists are struggling with the intensity. Traditional cooling remedies face supply issues, and only brief relief through rain is expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvanathapuram | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:56 IST
Kerala Sizzles Under Unrelenting Heatwave
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  • Country:
  • India

Kerala is battling an unrelenting heatwave, with the mercury rising significantly above seasonal norms across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a three-day heat warning, alerting residents of an expected increase in temperature. Neetha K Gopal, Director of IMD, Kerala, confirmed these alarming conditions, with districts like Punalur and Kottayam experiencing temperatures over 38 degrees Celsius.

This extreme weather impacts everyone but especially outdoor laborers like Sundaran, Selvaraj, and Sivakumar, who feel physically exhausted under the intense sun. Local vendors, including tender coconut seller Omana, are struggling to meet high demand, facing unexpected supply shortages. Visitors from cooler regions are similarly distressed, caught off guard by the tropical heat.

Looking forward, a brief period of relief is expected later this week, with light to moderate rainfall predicted by the IMD. However, this respite will be short-lived, as temperatures are expected to rise again. Director Gopal warns that northern Kerala will particularly face persistent high temperatures, with limited rainfall forecasted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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