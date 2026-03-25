Sonipat's Next Leap: Structured Growth under RightLand Group's Vision

As the urban sprawl of the National Capital Region widens, Sonipat emerges as a key development avenue, driven by strategic urban planning initiatives from RightLand Group. Co-founded by CEO Bhavesh Aggarwal, the group is reimagining real estate with a focus on organized land development across residential, commercial, and industrial domains.

Sonipat's transformation from a budget-friendly extension of New Delhi to a thriving economic hub is aided by enhanced connectivity and new industrial zones. This transformation demands planned development, a vision embraced by RightLand, which aims to establish organized zones combining diverse spaces underpinned by robust infrastructure.

The evolution of Sonipat underscores a shift towards sustainable growth in the real estate sector. Emphasizing long-term value and strategic planning, RightLand is setting the pace for a new era of land development, where the emphasis is on creating enduring value over ephemeral gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)