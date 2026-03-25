Sonipat's Next Leap: Structured Growth under RightLand Group's Vision
Sonipat, once seen as affordable land next to New Delhi, is evolving into a vital economic hub. RightLand Group, led by CEO Bhavesh Aggarwal, focuses on organized urban development and sustainable expansion. The approach prioritizes planning and infrastructure, balancing residential, commercial, and industrial spaces within structured frameworks.
- Country:
- India
As the urban sprawl of the National Capital Region widens, Sonipat emerges as a key development avenue, driven by strategic urban planning initiatives from RightLand Group. Co-founded by CEO Bhavesh Aggarwal, the group is reimagining real estate with a focus on organized land development across residential, commercial, and industrial domains.
Sonipat's transformation from a budget-friendly extension of New Delhi to a thriving economic hub is aided by enhanced connectivity and new industrial zones. This transformation demands planned development, a vision embraced by RightLand, which aims to establish organized zones combining diverse spaces underpinned by robust infrastructure.
The evolution of Sonipat underscores a shift towards sustainable growth in the real estate sector. Emphasizing long-term value and strategic planning, RightLand is setting the pace for a new era of land development, where the emphasis is on creating enduring value over ephemeral gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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