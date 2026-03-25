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Plastic Ban Blues: India's Cities Struggle to Cut SUP Use

A recent study by Toxics Link reveals Delhi as a major violator of India's single-use plastic ban, with banned items found in 86% of surveyed areas. Despite the nationwide ban, plastic items remain prevalent due to enforcement gaps, consumer preferences, and cost concerns, necessitating improved implementation and public awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:36 IST
Plastic Ban Blues: India's Cities Struggle to Cut SUP Use
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  • India

Delhi has been identified as one of the leading cities struggling to comply with India's single-use plastic (SUP) ban, as revealed by a study from environmental group, Toxics Link.

The report, which surveyed 560 locations in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Guwahati, and Bhubaneswar, highlighted that banned plastics are widely present across multiple sites, underscoring the lack of enforcement.

The study calls for better regulation, affordable alternative materials, enhanced public awareness, and coordinated actions to effectively tackle the ongoing plastic pollution problem.

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