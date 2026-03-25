Plastic Ban Blues: India's Cities Struggle to Cut SUP Use

Delhi has been identified as one of the leading cities struggling to comply with India's single-use plastic (SUP) ban, as revealed by a study from environmental group, Toxics Link.

The report, which surveyed 560 locations in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Guwahati, and Bhubaneswar, highlighted that banned plastics are widely present across multiple sites, underscoring the lack of enforcement.

The study calls for better regulation, affordable alternative materials, enhanced public awareness, and coordinated actions to effectively tackle the ongoing plastic pollution problem.