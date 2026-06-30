South Africa Reaffirms Lawful Approach to Managing Migration

The South African government has assured citizens that it is actively addressing migration challenges through lawful and constitutional measures as demonstrations against illegal migration take place across the country. In a statement issued by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration (IMC), the government said its goal is to ensure that immigration laws are respected, borders remain secure, communities are protected, businesses operate fairly, and the constitutional rights and dignity of all people are upheld.

Authorities said efforts to combat irregular migration will continue alongside measures targeting criminal activities linked to it, including human trafficking, labour exploitation, corruption, and other illegal practices, while ensuring that all enforcement actions remain within the framework of the Constitution and the law.

Five-point migration strategy remains a priority

The government reiterated its commitment to implementing President Cyril Ramaphosa's Comprehensive Approach for Migration Management, which focuses on strengthening immigration and labour law enforcement, improving border security, modernising migration management systems, addressing legislative gaps, and enhancing cooperation with other African countries to tackle migration issues collectively.

The IMC acknowledged that many South Africans have legitimate concerns about migration, public safety, service delivery, border management, and economic opportunities. It said these issues deserve attention through lawful and democratic processes rather than unlawful actions. Officials also welcomed the fact that most demonstrators rejected violence, intimidation, vigilantism, looting, and property damage, stating that such behaviour has no place in a constitutional democracy.

Citizens praised for peaceful demonstrations

The government thanked citizens, community leaders, protest organisers, civil society groups, religious organisations, and law enforcement agencies for helping ensure that demonstrations remained peaceful. The IMC said the responsible conduct displayed during the protests reflects the strength of South Africa's democracy and shows that people can express their concerns while respecting the rights and dignity of others. The government also appealed to the public to remain calm, reject misinformation and xenophobia, and continue working with authorities to build safe, stable, and united communities.