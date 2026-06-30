USMCA Extension: A Bold Move by Mexican Leadership

Mexican President Claudia Sheibaum Said On Tuesday She Had Signed A Letter Calling For The Usmexicocanada Usmca Trade Agreement To Be Extended For Years Sheinbaums Remarks At Her Daily Press Conference Came Ahead Of A Wednesday Online Meeting Between Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Tuesday that she signed a letter calling for the extension of the USMCA trade agreement for another 16 years. This significant move highlights Mexico's commitment to continued economic collaboration with its North American neighbors.

Sheinbaum's announcement came during her daily press conference and preceded a critical online meeting set for Wednesday. The meeting will feature Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

The leaders are expected to discuss the future prospects and strategic importance of the USMCA, emphasizing the agreement's impact on trade relations and economic growth across the continent.