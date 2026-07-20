Red Sea Blockade: The Houthis' New Maritime Move

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have declared a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia, intensifying the already strained global energy markets. This decision adds pressure to an industry still reeling from Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway for oil shipments.

The Houthis' announcement raises questions about their capacity to enforce a blockade or return to maritime attacks. Yemen's strategic position by the Bab el-Mandeb strait makes it a potential flashpoint, especially with Hormuz already heavily restricted by Iran. This new threat risks further tightening of the Middle East's major oil routes.

As Saudi Arabia diverts oil exports to the Red Sea, potential disruptions could shock global oil supplies and prices. The Houthis' increasing involvement underscores the geopolitical complexities of the current Iran conflict, further entangling global powers in regional hostilities.