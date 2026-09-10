Drone Strike Ignites Blaze at Russian Gas Facility

A drone attack sparked a fire at an industrial facility in Novy Urengoy, a key gas-producing city in northern Russia. While there were no casualties, the extent of the damage is still being assessed. Gazprom, the energy giant, has yet to comment on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 00:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 00:20 IST
Drone Strike Ignites Blaze at Russian Gas Facility
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A drone attack sparked a fire at an industrial facility in Novy Urengoy, the gas-rich city in northern Russia, marking the first known assault on the country's natural gas heartland. Regional Governor Dmitry Artyukhov confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

Artyukhov emphasized the absence of fatalities or injuries, but the specifics of the damage remain under investigation. Despite inquiries, Gazprom, Russia's energy behemoth, declined to comment on the situation in the Yamal-Nenets region, a crucial hub located around 3,000 km from Ukraine.

Historically, Gazprom exported gas from Yamal to Western Europe until geopolitical tensions from the 2022 Russia-Ukraine war halted these links. The region's extensive gas reserves, amounting to 26.5 trillion cubic meters as of 2020, have significant global implications.

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