Drone Attack Ignites Oil Tanker Tensions in the Gulf

A Panama-flagged tanker carrying Iraqi fuel oil is hit by a drone in Iraqi waters, causing a fire but no casualties. The incident highlights escalating maritime conflicts in the Gulf, including attacks near the Strait of Hormuz. The UKMTO reports increased military activity, though environmental impacts remain unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 19:06 IST
Drone Attack Ignites Oil Tanker Tensions in the Gulf
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A Panama-flagged oil tanker carrying approximately 2 million barrels of Iraqi fuel oil was struck by a drone in Iraqi territorial waters on Wednesday, according to port officials.

The New Andros tanker caught fire near the break of dawn. Fortunately, none of the crew members were injured, and there was no leakage from the tanker.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency confirmed multiple vessels, including one near the UAE, have been under attack amid heightened military activity in the region.

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