Left Menu
Development News Edition

Caribbean island takes FIFA to court to join world soccer

Victory in the appeal would set Bonaire on course to become FIFA's 212th member federation, which would give it access to funding of $6 million spread over each four-year World Cup period. They are set to begin their 2022 World Cup qualifying games in March. FIFA's most recent new members, Kosovo and Gibraltar, joined in 2016.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 10-09-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 13:39 IST
Caribbean island takes FIFA to court to join world soccer

The tiny Caribbean island of Bonaire's soccer federation challenged FIFA at sport's highest court seeking membership of the world governing body. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said a video-conference hearing was held for Bonaire to appeal against FIFA's decision last September to reject a membership application.

The court did not set a target date for a verdict. Victory in the appeal would set Bonaire on course to become FIFA's 212th member federation, which would give it access to funding of $6 million spread over each four-year World Cup period. Smaller federations can get $1 million more for travel and equipment costs.

FIFA declined to comment on the ongoing case. Bonaire, with a population of 20,000 people north of Venezuela, was part of the Netherlands Antilles that was dissolved 10 years ago. It is now formally part of the Netherlands with the status of a municipality.

The island's national soccer federation joined regional confederation CONCACAF in 2013, which fulfills one of the requirements of applying for FIFA membership. However, FIFA's legal statutes also say that only a soccer body “responsible for organizing and supervising football in all of its forms in its country may become a member association.” The Dutch soccer federation has promoted the development of Bonaire soccer with FIFA.

Bonaire's national team plays in CONCACAF's Nations League competition, and placed second behind Bahamas in a three-team group last year. Home games were played in nearby Curaçao. Curaçao and another of Bonaire's neighbors, Aruba, also have historic Dutch ties and are members of FIFA. They are set to begin their 2022 World Cup qualifying games in March.

FIFA's most recent new members, Kosovo and Gibraltar, joined in 2016. Gibraltar gained membership of European confederation UEFA and FIFA only after taking legal cases to CAS..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

China says ambassador hacked in 'like' of pornographic tweet

The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom has demanded that Twitter investigate after its ambassadors official account liked a pornographic post on the social media platform. A human rights advocate on Twitter posted a screenshot on Wednesd...

Worldline offers EU concessions over $9.2 bln Ingenico deal

French payments company Worldline has offered concessions in a bid to gain EU antitrust approval for its 7.8-billion-euro 9.2 billion acquisition of rival Ingenico, a European Commission filing showed on Thursday. The move by Worldline, onc...

President of Italian club Napoli tests positive

The president of Italian soccer club Napoli has tested positive for the coronavirus. The team says Aurelio De Laurentiis was positive following a test taken Wednesday.De Laurentiis attended a Serie A meeting in Milan on Wednesday that inclu...

Wearing mask mandatory for candidates taking civil services preliminary exam on Oct 4: UPSC

Wearing masks or face covers is mandatory for candidates appearing for the civil services preliminary examination scheduled for October 4, the Union Public Service Commission UPSC has said. Candidates can also bring their own hand sanitizer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020