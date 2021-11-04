Left Menu

Nigar Sultana Joty will lead the Bangladesh squad in the ICC women's World Cup qualifier 2021 in Zimbabwe from November 21 to December 5.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 04-11-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 19:15 IST
Nigar Sultana to captain Bangladesh in women's World Cup qualifiers
Bangladesh women's cricket team (Image: Bangladesh Cricket Board). Image Credit: ANI
Nigar Sultana Joty will lead the Bangladesh squad in the ICC women's World Cup qualifier 2021 in Zimbabwe from November 21 to December 5. Pakistan and Bangladesh will feature in a highly anticipated match on the opening day of the tournament to be played across four venues in Harare.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announces the squad for the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Zimbabwe," the BCB said in a statement. Ahead of the tournament, the women's team will play a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo as part of their preparation for the qualifier. The Bangladesh side will depart for Harare on Friday.

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Murshida Khatun, Nuzhat Tasnia, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Rumana Ahmed, Mst Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondol, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Khadiza-Tul Kubra, Shanjida Akther Maghla Standby players: Shamima Sultana, Suraiya Azmim.

The 10-team tournament gets off with a set of warm-up matches on November 19, after which the South Asian rivals will play at the Old Hararians Club on November 21. There will be three other matches played concurrently on the same day - West Indies versus Papua New Guinea (Sunrise Cricket Club), Thailand v Zimbabwe (Harare Sports Club) and Ireland v Netherlands (Takashinga Cricket Club). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

