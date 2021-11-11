Left Menu

Tennis-Win against Sinner convinces Murray he can compete at the top

I'm playing at the top level and I'm winning matches against the best players in the world," Murray told reporters after taking down top-seeded Sinner, ranked 10th, 7-6(4) 6-3. "The ones that I'm losing, I'm pushing the best players in the world.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 10:55 IST
Tennis-Win against Sinner convinces Murray he can compete at the top
Andy Murray (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Former world number one Andy Murray is convinced that he can once again compete at the top level after taking down Italian Jannik Sinner at the Stockholm Open on Wednesday for only his second win over a top 10 player in 2021. The 34-year-old Murray had hip surgery in 2018 and 2019. Since his breaks for injury, the British player has not been able to revive the old form and consistency that saw him win three major singles titles.

Murray, ranked 143rd, secured his first win over a top 10 player in 14 months when he beat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the opening round of the Vienna Open last month. "I'm convinced I can play ... well, I can. I'm playing at the top level and I'm winning matches against the best players in the world," Murray told reporters after taking down top-seeded Sinner, ranked 10th, 7-6(4) 6-3.

"The ones that I'm losing, I'm pushing the best players in the world. That argument is finished. I can compete at the top level." The 20-year-old Sinner is one of the most promising young talents in men's tennis and he made Murray work hard for the victory in the second round.

"It was a very tough match. He hits the ball huge from the back of the court so there were a lot of long rallies and a lot of running. But it's probably my best win this season. I want to keep it going now," Murray said. "If I want to move back up the rankings and have good runs in tournaments again, I need to win these matches."

American Tommy Paul, ranked 52nd, will be Murray's next opponent and a victory will see the Briton reach his first tour-level semi-final in two years. "I said in the last few weeks, it's coming," he said.

"I don't know if it will be this week or the beginning of next year, but I'm going to be pushing and getting deep in tournaments again."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
4
Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021