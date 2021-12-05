Left Menu

Mitchell says he took cue from Mayank to counter Indian spinners

Obviously it is very challenging. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took three quick wickets to leave New Zealand tottering at 140 for five at stumps.Talking about the Wankhede pitch, he said, Its a pretty challenging surface, theres definitely balls turning there with your name on it.Its just about trying to put pressure back on the bowlers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 18:26 IST
Mitchell says he took cue from Mayank to counter Indian spinners
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell on Sunday said he took cue from India opener Mayank Agarwal to counter the home side's spinners on day three of the second Test here.

Mitchell (60 off 92 balls) shared 73 runs for the fourth wicket with Henry Nicholls (36 batting) to provide much needed resistance in New Zealand's improbable chase of 540.

''Set the template from Mayank's batting, the way he put pressure on our spinners,'' Mitchell said after the day's play.

''Disappointing to not still be out there and kick on, but nice to get a partnership going.'' Mitchell admitted that his team is obviously in a tough situation in the Test.

''They (Indian bowlers) are constantly throwing things at you and you're trying to counter that. You have to keep trying to win the small battles.

''Tough situation we're in, but it was just about trying to go out and do what we can. Obviously it is very challenging.'' Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took three quick wickets to leave New Zealand tottering at 140 for five at stumps.

Talking about the Wankhede pitch, he said, ''It's a pretty challenging surface, there's definitely balls turning there with your name on it.

''It's just about trying to put pressure back on the bowlers. That's the beauty of Test cricket.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021